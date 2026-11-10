|Location:
|Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
|Map:
|262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|Phone:
|503-482-8466
|Email:
|info@resolucellars.com
|Website:
|https://resolucellars.com/events/
|All Dates:
Wine & Vibes: John Wright
Wine & Vibes | John Wright
Friday, November 13 | 5:30–8pm
Where Friday Slows Down
Wine & Vibes at Résolu Cellars
Settle into your Friday night with a glass of wine and live music from John Wright, returning to Résolu for Wine & Vibes.
John brings his warm acoustic style and a mix of familiar favorites—the kind of music that makes it easy to settle in, catch up with friends, and stay for another glass.
Whether it’s date night, a Friday catch-up or simply your favorite way to ease into the weekend, grab a table and enjoy the evening with us.
Friday, November 13
>Tasting Room Open | 3–8:30pm
> Live Music | 5:30–8pm
> John Wright | Acoustic Favorites
!! Reservations are strongly recommended.
No cover. Wine and small plates available throughout the evening.
Résolu Cellars | Historic Downtown Hillsboro
FAQs
> Parking? Limited parking is available in front of the tasting room, with additional street parking and access to the lot across the street after 5pm.
> Kids or pups? Yes! Well-behaved kids and leashed dogs are welcome with a supervising adult (21+).
> Walk-ins? Absolutely. Space may be limited due to reservations, so it’s always wise to check.
Where Friday slows down, conversations linger, and community gathers around the table.
Questions? Call or text 503-482-8466