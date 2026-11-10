Wine & Vibes: John Wright

Wine & Vibes | John Wright

Friday, November 13 | 5:30–8pm

Where Friday Slows Down

Wine & Vibes at Résolu Cellars



Settle into your Friday night with a glass of wine and live music from John Wright, returning to Résolu for Wine & Vibes.



John brings his warm acoustic style and a mix of familiar favorites—the kind of music that makes it easy to settle in, catch up with friends, and stay for another glass.



Whether it’s date night, a Friday catch-up or simply your favorite way to ease into the weekend, grab a table and enjoy the evening with us.



Friday, November 13

>Tasting Room Open | 3–8:30pm

> Live Music | 5:30–8pm

> John Wright | Acoustic Favorites

!! Reservations are strongly recommended.



No cover. Wine and small plates available throughout the evening.



Résolu Cellars | Historic Downtown Hillsboro



FAQs

> Parking? Limited parking is available in front of the tasting room, with additional street parking and access to the lot across the street after 5pm.

> Kids or pups? Yes! Well-behaved kids and leashed dogs are welcome with a supervising adult (21+).

> Walk-ins? Absolutely. Space may be limited due to reservations, so it’s always wise to check.



Where Friday slows down, conversations linger, and community gathers around the table.



Questions? Call or text 503-482-8466