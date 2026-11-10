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Location:Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
Map:262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 503-482-8466
Email:info@resolucellars.com
Website:https://resolucellars.com/events/
All Dates:Nov 13, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine & Vibes: John Wright

Wine & Vibes | John Wright
Friday, November 13 | 5:30–8pm
Where Friday Slows Down
Wine & Vibes at Résolu Cellars

Settle into your Friday night with a glass of wine and live music from John Wright, returning to Résolu for Wine & Vibes.

John brings his warm acoustic style and a mix of familiar favorites—the kind of music that makes it easy to settle in, catch up with friends, and stay for another glass.

Whether it’s date night, a Friday catch-up or simply your favorite way to ease into the weekend, grab a table and enjoy the evening with us.

Friday, November 13
>Tasting Room Open | 3–8:30pm
> Live Music | 5:30–8pm
> John Wright | Acoustic Favorites
!! Reservations are strongly recommended.

No cover. Wine and small plates available throughout the evening.

Résolu Cellars | Historic Downtown Hillsboro

FAQs
> Parking? Limited parking is available in front of the tasting room, with additional street parking and access to the lot across the street after 5pm.
> Kids or pups? Yes! Well-behaved kids and leashed dogs are welcome with a supervising adult (21+).
> Walk-ins? Absolutely. Space may be limited due to reservations, so it’s always wise to check.

Where Friday slows down, conversations linger, and community gathers around the table.

Questions? Call or text 503-482-8466

Wine & Vibes | John WrightFriday, November 13 | 5:30–8pmWhere Friday Slows DownWine & Vibes at Résolu CellarsSettle into your Friday night with a glass of wine and live music from John Wright, returning to Résolu for Wine & Vibes.John brings his warm acoustic style and a mix of familiar favorites—the kind of music that makes it easy to settle in, catch up with ...
Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery 97123 262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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