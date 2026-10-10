Wine & Vibes: Dusty Walt

October 23 | Dusty Walt delivers Johnny Cash & familiar Faves

Where Friday Slows Down

Wine & Vibes at Résolu Cellars



A little Johnny Cash. A few songs you know by heart. And a glass of wine to go with them.



Join us Friday, October 23 as Dusty Walt takes over Wine & Vibes with the unmistakable sound of Johnny Cash alongside familiar country and Americana favorites.



Come settle in, sip something good and enjoy two hours of live music in the tasting room. Bring a friend, make it a date night or simply make Résolu your Friday night stop.



Friday, October 23

> Tasting Room Open | 3–8:30pm

> Live Music | 6–8pm

> Dusty Walt | Johnny Cash & Familiar Favorites



No cover. Wine and small plates available throughout the evening.



Resolu Cellars | Historic Downtown Hillsboro



FAQs

> Parking? Limited parking is available in front of the tasting room, with additional street parking and access to the lot across the street after 5pm.

> Kids or pups? Yes! Well-behaved kids and leashed dogs are welcome with a supervising adult (21+).

> Walk-ins? Absolutely. Space may be limited due to reservations, so it’s always wise to check.



Where Friday slows down, conversations linger, and community gathers around the table.



Questions? Call or text 503-482-8466