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Location:Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
Map:262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 503-482-8466
Email:info@resolucellars.com
Website:https://resolucellars.com/events/
All Dates:Oct 23, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine & Vibes: Dusty Walt

October 23 | Dusty Walt delivers Johnny Cash & familiar Faves
Where Friday Slows Down
Wine & Vibes at Résolu Cellars

A little Johnny Cash. A few songs you know by heart. And a glass of wine to go with them.

Join us Friday, October 23 as Dusty Walt takes over Wine & Vibes with the unmistakable sound of Johnny Cash alongside familiar country and Americana favorites.

Come settle in, sip something good and enjoy two hours of live music in the tasting room. Bring a friend, make it a date night or simply make Résolu your Friday night stop.

Friday, October 23
> Tasting Room Open | 3–8:30pm
> Live Music | 6–8pm
> Dusty Walt | Johnny Cash & Familiar Favorites

No cover. Wine and small plates available throughout the evening.

Resolu Cellars | Historic Downtown Hillsboro

FAQs
> Parking? Limited parking is available in front of the tasting room, with additional street parking and access to the lot across the street after 5pm.
> Kids or pups? Yes! Well-behaved kids and leashed dogs are welcome with a supervising adult (21+).
> Walk-ins? Absolutely. Space may be limited due to reservations, so it’s always wise to check.

Where Friday slows down, conversations linger, and community gathers around the table.

Questions? Call or text 503-482-8466

October 23 | Dusty Walt delivers Johnny Cash & familiar faves Where Friday Slows Down Wine & Vibes at Résolu Cellars

Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery 97123 262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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