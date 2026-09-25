|Location:
|Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
|Map:
|262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|Phone:
|503-482-8466
|Email:
|info@resolucellars.com
|Website:
|https://resolucellars.com/events/
|All Dates:
Wine & Vibes: Date Night w Alf + Cristin
Where Friday Slows Down
Wine & Vibes at Résolu Cellars
Friday evenings are even better with good wine, live music and someone you enjoy spending time with.
Join us Friday, September 25 as Alf Pe Benito & Cristin Glover return to Résolu for Wine & Vibes. This acoustic duo serves up a delightful mix of familiar favorites and sweet vocals that make it easy to settle in, sip a glass and stay awhile.
Whether it’s date night, a Friday catch-up with friends or simply the start of your weekend, grab a table and enjoy the vibes.
Friday, September 25
🍷 Tasting Room Open | 3:00–8:30pm
🎶 Alf Pe Benito & Cristin Glover | 6:00–8:00pm
🎟️ No cover | Open to all
Come early, explore the current tasting lineup or order a favorite by the glass or bottle, then settle in for the music.
FAQs
📍 Parking? Limited parking is available in front of the tasting room, with additional street parking and access to the lot across the street after 5pm.
🐾 Kids or pups? Yes! Well-behaved kids and leashed dogs are welcome with a supervising adult (21+).
🚶♀️ Walk-ins? Absolutely. Space may be limited due to reservations, so it’s always wise to check.
Where Friday slows down, conversations linger, and community gathers around the table.
Questions or want to reserve a table? Call or text 503-482-8466
Where Friday Slows Down Wine & Vibes at Résolu Cellars Friday evenings are even better with good wine, live music and someone you enjoy spending time with.