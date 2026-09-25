Wine & Vibes: Date Night w Alf + Cristin

Where Friday Slows Down

Wine & Vibes at Résolu Cellars



Friday evenings are even better with good wine, live music and someone you enjoy spending time with.



Join us Friday, September 25 as Alf Pe Benito & Cristin Glover return to Résolu for Wine & Vibes. This acoustic duo serves up a delightful mix of familiar favorites and sweet vocals that make it easy to settle in, sip a glass and stay awhile.



Whether it’s date night, a Friday catch-up with friends or simply the start of your weekend, grab a table and enjoy the vibes.



Friday, September 25

🍷 Tasting Room Open | 3:00–8:30pm

🎶 Alf Pe Benito & Cristin Glover | 6:00–8:00pm

🎟️ No cover | Open to all



Come early, explore the current tasting lineup or order a favorite by the glass or bottle, then settle in for the music.



FAQs

📍 Parking? Limited parking is available in front of the tasting room, with additional street parking and access to the lot across the street after 5pm.

🐾 Kids or pups? Yes! Well-behaved kids and leashed dogs are welcome with a supervising adult (21+).

🚶‍♀️ Walk-ins? Absolutely. Space may be limited due to reservations, so it’s always wise to check.



Where Friday slows down, conversations linger, and community gathers around the table.



Questions or want to reserve a table? Call or text 503-482-8466