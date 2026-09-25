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Location:Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
Map:262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 503-482-8466
Email:info@resolucellars.com
Website:https://resolucellars.com/events/
All Dates:Sep 25, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine & Vibes: Date Night w Alf + Cristin

Where Friday Slows Down
Wine & Vibes at Résolu Cellars

Friday evenings are even better with good wine, live music and someone you enjoy spending time with.

Join us Friday, September 25 as Alf Pe Benito & Cristin Glover return to Résolu for Wine & Vibes. This acoustic duo serves up a delightful mix of familiar favorites and sweet vocals that make it easy to settle in, sip a glass and stay awhile.

Whether it’s date night, a Friday catch-up with friends or simply the start of your weekend, grab a table and enjoy the vibes.

Friday, September 25
🍷 Tasting Room Open | 3:00–8:30pm
🎶 Alf Pe Benito & Cristin Glover | 6:00–8:00pm
🎟️ No cover | Open to all

Come early, explore the current tasting lineup or order a favorite by the glass or bottle, then settle in for the music.

FAQs
📍 Parking? Limited parking is available in front of the tasting room, with additional street parking and access to the lot across the street after 5pm.
🐾 Kids or pups? Yes! Well-behaved kids and leashed dogs are welcome with a supervising adult (21+).
🚶‍♀️ Walk-ins? Absolutely. Space may be limited due to reservations, so it’s always wise to check.

Where Friday slows down, conversations linger, and community gathers around the table.

Questions or want to reserve a table? Call or text 503-482-8466

Where Friday Slows Down Wine & Vibes at Résolu Cellars Friday evenings are even better with good wine, live music and someone you enjoy spending time with.

Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery 97123 262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
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