Location: Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery Map: 262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123 Phone: 503-482-8466 Email: info@resolucellars.com Website: https://resolucellars.com/calendar/ All Dates: Jun 12, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Jun 26, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Jul 3, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Jul 17, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Jul 31, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Aug 14, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Aug 28, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm



Wine & Vibes at Resolu Cellars

WINE & VIBES

Résolu Cellars Tasting Room | Historic Downtown Hillsboro



Join us on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month for Wine & Vibes, a relaxed evening of local wine, live music, food trucks, and community. Gather with friends, discover local artists, enjoy a bite from a featured food truck, and kick off your weekend in the heart of Downtown Hillsboro.



Event Details

Tasting Room Opens: 3:00 PM

Live Music: 6:00–8:00 PM

Food Service: Typically 4:00–7:00 PM

No Cover Charge

Reservations Recommended | Walk-Ins Welcome



Wine, beer, cider, and non-alcoholic beverages available.



2026 SUMMER SCHEDULE



June 12

CBBJ Duo + La Loteria Taco Shop



June 26

John Wright + Food Truck TBD



July 3 (4th of July Weekend kick off)

Ken Gaines + + Food Truck TBD



July 17

Audrey Aiken Trio + La Loteria Taco Shop



July 31

Alf Pe Benito & Cristin Glover + La Loteria Taco Shop



August 14

John Wright + Pizzario (free delivery)



Aug 28

Alf Pe Benito & Cristin Glover + Society Pie (free delivery)





Parking

Limited parking is available directly in front of the tasting room. Additional street parking and access to the lot across the street are available after 5:00 PM.



Families & Dogs

Well-behaved children and leashed dogs are welcome when accompanied by a supervising adult.



Questions?

Call or text 503-482-8466



Sip Local. Support Local. Gather Together.