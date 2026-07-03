|Location:
|Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
|Map:
|262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|Phone:
|503-482-8466
|Email:
|info@resolucellars.com
|Website:
|https://resolucellars.com/calendar/
|All Dates:
Wine & Vibes at Resolu Cellars
WINE & VIBES
Résolu Cellars Tasting Room | Historic Downtown Hillsboro
Join us on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month for Wine & Vibes, a relaxed evening of local wine, live music, food trucks, and community. Gather with friends, discover local artists, enjoy a bite from a featured food truck, and kick off your weekend in the heart of Downtown Hillsboro.
Event Details
Tasting Room Opens: 3:00 PM
Live Music: 6:00–8:00 PM
Food Service: Typically 4:00–7:00 PM
No Cover Charge
Reservations Recommended | Walk-Ins Welcome
Wine, beer, cider, and non-alcoholic beverages available.
2026 SUMMER SCHEDULE
June 12
CBBJ Duo + La Loteria Taco Shop
June 26
John Wright + Food Truck TBD
July 3 (4th of July Weekend kick off)
Ken Gaines + + Food Truck TBD
July 17
Audrey Aiken Trio + La Loteria Taco Shop
July 31
Alf Pe Benito & Cristin Glover + La Loteria Taco Shop
August 14
John Wright + Food Truck TBD
Aug 28
Alf Pe Benito & Cristin Glover + Food Truck TBD
Parking
Limited parking is available directly in front of the tasting room. Additional street parking and access to the lot across the street are available after 5:00 PM.
Families & Dogs
Well-behaved children and leashed dogs are welcome when accompanied by a supervising adult.
Questions?
Call or text 503-482-8466
Sip Local. Support Local. Gather Together.
WINE & VIBES Résolu Cellars Tasting Room | Historic Downtown Hillsboro