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Location:Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
Map:262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 503-482-8466
Email:info@resolucellars.com
Website:https://resolucellars.com/calendar/
All Dates:Jun 12, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Jun 26, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Jul 3, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Jul 17, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Jul 31, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Aug 14, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Aug 28, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Wine & Vibes at Resolu Cellars

WINE & VIBES
Résolu Cellars Tasting Room | Historic Downtown Hillsboro

Join us on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month for Wine & Vibes, a relaxed evening of local wine, live music, food trucks, and community. Gather with friends, discover local artists, enjoy a bite from a featured food truck, and kick off your weekend in the heart of Downtown Hillsboro.

Event Details
Tasting Room Opens: 3:00 PM
Live Music: 6:00–8:00 PM
Food Service: Typically 4:00–7:00 PM
No Cover Charge
Reservations Recommended | Walk-Ins Welcome

Wine, beer, cider, and non-alcoholic beverages available.

2026 SUMMER SCHEDULE

June 12
CBBJ Duo + La Loteria Taco Shop

June 26
John Wright + Food Truck TBD

July 3 (4th of July Weekend kick off)
Ken Gaines + + Food Truck TBD

July 17
Audrey Aiken Trio + La Loteria Taco Shop

July 31
Alf Pe Benito & Cristin Glover + La Loteria Taco Shop

August 14
John Wright + Food Truck TBD

Aug 28
Alf Pe Benito & Cristin Glover + Food Truck TBD


Parking
Limited parking is available directly in front of the tasting room. Additional street parking and access to the lot across the street are available after 5:00 PM.

Families & Dogs
Well-behaved children and leashed dogs are welcome when accompanied by a supervising adult.

Questions?
Call or text 503-482-8466

Sip Local. Support Local. Gather Together.

WINE & VIBES Résolu Cellars Tasting Room | Historic Downtown Hillsboro

Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery 97123 262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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