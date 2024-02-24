Wine & Tarot Class

Wine & Tarot pairing class with our very own winemaker, owner, and house clairvoyant--Rachael Horn. Rachael will lead participants in reading their own tarot cards to gain clarity and perspective in their lives. Class will include an original Rider Waite deck, complimentary wine and a unique perspective of reading major and minor arcana based on the wheel of time, and seasonal aspects in wine.



Club members receive their 20% discount on all classes!

Fee: $45