Location:AniChe Cellars
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: (360) 624-6531
Email:info@anichecellars.com
Website:http://https://anichecellars.orderport.net/product-details/0685/Wine-and-Tarot-Full-Moon-Feb-24th-6pm
All Dates:Feb 24, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Wine & Tarot Class

Wine & Tarot pairing class with our very own winemaker, owner, and house clairvoyant--Rachael Horn. Rachael will lead participants in reading their own tarot cards to gain clarity and perspective in their lives. Class will include an original Rider Waite deck, complimentary wine and a unique perspective of reading major and minor arcana based on the wheel of time, and seasonal aspects in wine.

Club members receive their 20% discount on all classes!

 

Fee: $45

Celebrate Saturday's full moon with wine and a tarot card reading!

