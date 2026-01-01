 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:https://www.brookswine.com/events/
All Dates:Jan 24, 2026 - Jan 25, 2026

Wine & Seafood Fest

IT's Back!! Brooks welcomes you to join us for our very own Wine & Seafood Fest. Oysters, seafood tower, crab, shrimp cocktail and other special items will be on the menu for this weekend only - featuring the new release on a fan favorite, 2023 Ridgecrest Riesling.

 

Fee: $0

