Wine & Design: Holiday Wreath

In this session, of our Wine & Design series, instructor Laura Gifford Kerr, Gifford’s Flowers will guide you in decorating a fresh evergreen wreath to match your own personal holiday style. In a fun and casual environment, you’ll have the chance to work with a variety of decorative holiday elements from classic to festive to contemporary, and finish it all off with a spectacular custom bow. Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your skills, this class is perfect for anyone interested in hand crafting holiday decor. Join us and unleash your creative side this holiday season.



Class includes all supplies (wreath, choice of ribbons, baubles, holiday picks and berries) and instruction + your choice of beverage (Wine, Holiday Sangria, Beer, or Soda). Additional wine and food available for purchase.

Fee: $95