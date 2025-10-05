Wine & Design: Holiday Wreath

In this session, of our Wine & Design series, instructor Laura Gifford Kerr, Gifford’s Flowers will guide you in decorating your very own harvest broom. In a fun and casual environment, you’ll have the chance to work with decorative elements in a variety of fall themes to create a broom that represents your own style. Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your skills, this class is perfect for anyone who loves the autumn season. Join us and unleash your creative side this October.



Advance Tickets are required: $70 per person



Class includes supplies, instruction + one glass of Wine, Sangria, Beer or non-alcoholic beverage. Additional wine and food available for purchase.

Fee: $70