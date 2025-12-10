Wine & Design: Holiday Centerpiece Workshop

Grab your besties or come meet some new buds and join us for an afternoon holiday centerpiece arranging workshop.



In this session of our Wine & Design series, our experienced instructor Laura Gifford Kerr, Gifford’s Flowers will guide you through the principles of design and teach you how to create a flower arrangement with holiday spirit. In a fun and casual environment, you’ll have the chance to work with a variety of evergreens, fresh flowers, decorative elements and learn how to arrange them in a visually appealing way. Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your skills, this class is perfect for anyone interested in the art of floral design. Join us and unleash your creativity in the world of flowers this holiday season.



Your ticket includes:



All the materials and seasonal flowers to build your arrangement. Glass of Wine, Beer or non-alcoholic beverage. Plus: the arrangement you make to take home!



Choose from :



Traditional Christmas



Winter mix



Advance Tickets are required: $115 per person



Additional Wine and Food available for purchase.

Fee: $115