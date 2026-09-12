Wine & Design: Fall/Spooky Wreaths

Gather this fall for an afternoon of creativity, community, and craft.



In our Wine & Design workshop, you’ll create a beautiful harvest broom or wreath to celebrate the season. Instructor Laura Gifford Kerr from Gifford’s Flowers will guide you through designing your own autumn masterpiece. Start with a base of your choosing—a decorative broom or wreath—then layer it with seasonal decor, dried and preserved florals, ribbons, and natural accents. Browse our collection of items to get inspiration and harvest themes, and make something entirely your own.



This is more than a craft class—it’s an afternoon to slow down, create, and connect with others who love the fall season. Sip, create, and leave with a handmade piece that brings the warmth of fall or spooktacular vibes to your home.



What’s Included: -Your choice: hand-decorated broom ($80) or wreath ($95) Feeling Crafty? Make both ($160) -All materials and instruction -One glass of wine, sangria, beer, or non-alcoholic beverage -10% discount on bottles of wine to take home.



Additional wine and food available for purchase. Advance tickets required.

Fee: $80