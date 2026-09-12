 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:http://4510 SE 23rd Avenue
All Dates:Sep 12, 2026 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Wine & Design: Fall/Spooky Wreaths

Gather this fall for an afternoon of creativity, community, and craft.

In our Wine & Design workshop, you’ll create a beautiful harvest broom or wreath to celebrate the season. Instructor Laura Gifford Kerr from Gifford’s Flowers will guide you through designing your own autumn masterpiece. Start with a base of your choosing—a decorative broom or wreath—then layer it with seasonal decor, dried and preserved florals, ribbons, and natural accents. Browse our collection of items to get inspiration and harvest themes, and make something entirely your own.

This is more than a craft class—it’s an afternoon to slow down, create, and connect with others who love the fall season. Sip, create, and leave with a handmade piece that brings the warmth of fall or spooktacular vibes to your home.

What’s Included: -Your choice: hand-decorated broom ($80) or wreath ($95) Feeling Crafty? Make both ($160) -All materials and instruction -One glass of wine, sangria, beer, or non-alcoholic beverage -10% discount on bottles of wine to take home.

Additional wine and food available for purchase. Advance tickets required.

 

Fee: $80

Create a Fall/Spooky Wreath or Harvest Broom while sipping on delicious wine.

Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
September (2026)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable