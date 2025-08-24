Wine & Design: A Flower Arranging Class

Grab your besties or come meet some new buds and join us for a brunch time floral arranging workshop.



In this session of our Wine & Design series, instructor Laura Gifford Kerr, Gifford’s Flowers will guide you through the principles of design and teach you how to create a beautiful and balanced summer flower arrangement. In a fun, casual environment you’ll have the chance to work with a variety of fresh, bright seasonal flowers and learn how to arrange them in a visually appealing way. Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your skills, this class is perfect for anyone interested in the art of floral design. Join us and unleash your creativity in the world of flowers!



Advance Tickets are required and are $95 per person.



Your ticket includes:



All the materials and seasonal flowers to build your arrangement



A glass of Wine or Mimosa



Plus: the arrangement you make to take home!



Brunch inspired small plates available for purchase. Plus special discounts on bottles of wine to take home!



