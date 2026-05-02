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Location:Lodge Kitchen and The Hearth Room in The Lodge
Map:17600 Center Dr, Sunriver, Oregon 97707
Website:https://www.sunriverresort.com/things-to-do#!/e/wine-cuisine-stroll-3659727b?categoryIds=ee667e42-59fb-485a-90a3-6c984bce2c99%2Ccbaae22b-bbf2-4119-8e7b-b44ae66f2ebe&from=2026-05-01&to=2026-05-31
All Dates:May 2, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Wine & Cuisine Stroll

A fun and lively event featuring tastings from Oregon, Washington, and California wineries, creative bites from the Sunriver Resort executive culinary team, and live music. Tickets include a commemorative tasting glass, appetizers, and entry to the tasting event. Elevate your experience by purchasing VIP tokens for exclusive access to premium VIP tastings and specialty pours throughout the evening.

 

Fee: $70

Lodge Kitchen will be hosting the Sunriver Wine & Cuisine Stroll!

Lodge Kitchen and The Hearth Room in The Lodge
Lodge Kitchen and The Hearth Room in The Lodge 17600 17600 Center Dr, Sunriver, Oregon 97707
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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