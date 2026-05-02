Location: Lodge Kitchen and The Hearth Room in The Lodge Map: 17600 Center Dr, Sunriver, Oregon 97707 Website: https://www.sunriverresort.com/things-to-do#!/e/wine-cuisine-stroll-3659727b?categoryIds=ee667e42-59fb-485a-90a3-6c984bce2c99%2Ccbaae22b-bbf2-4119-8e7b-b44ae66f2ebe&from=2026-05-01&to=2026-05-31 All Dates: May 2, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Wine & Cuisine Stroll

A fun and lively event featuring tastings from Oregon, Washington, and California wineries, creative bites from the Sunriver Resort executive culinary team, and live music. Tickets include a commemorative tasting glass, appetizers, and entry to the tasting event. Elevate your experience by purchasing VIP tokens for exclusive access to premium VIP tastings and specialty pours throughout the evening.





Fee: $70