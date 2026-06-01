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Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0351/wine-and-craft-class--thursday-june-25th--4th-of-july-wreath
All Dates:Jun 25, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Wine & Craft - Thursday Edition

Wine & Craft Class - Thursday June 25th - 4th of July Wreath

⏰ Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
💰 Cost: $25 per person
🍷 Club Members: $15 (Must log into your account to claim your spot.)

🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ only

Included in Ticket: Admission includes all the supplies to make the craft and a beverage of your choice.

🍽 You MAY bring your own food. No outside beverages.

🐾 No pets allowed.

 

Fee: $25.00

Sip, craft, and enjoy a relaxing experience with everything you need included in your ticket.

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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