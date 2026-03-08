Wine & Craft - Succulents

Get ready for a fun and creative afternoon at Oak Knoll Winery with our Wine & Craft Class: Succulents! 🌿🍷 Join us on Saturday, March 7 or Sunday, March 8, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM for a relaxing, hands-on experience filled with wine, creativity, and a little greenery.



Each ticket includes all the supplies needed for the project, plus a beverage of your choice to sip while you craft. Guests will create their own beautiful succulent arrangement to take home, making this the perfect outing for plant lovers, crafty friends, or anyone looking for a unique winery experience.



Tickets are $25 per person or $15 for Club Members (must be logged into your account to receive member pricing). When purchasing your ticket, please be sure to note whether you’ll be attending Saturday or Sunday.



Want to make even more? Additional succulents will be available for purchase



This event is 21+ only. Guests are welcome to bring their own food, but no outside beverages are permitted. No pets, please.



Come plant, sip, and get creative with us for a weekend full of wine and succulent fun!

