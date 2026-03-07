 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0255/wine-and-craft-class--march-7-and-8th--succulents
All Dates:Mar 7, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Mar 8, 2026 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Wine & Craft - Succulents

Get ready for a fun and creative afternoon at Oak Knoll Winery with our Wine & Craft Class: Succulents! 🌿🍷 Join us on Saturday, March 7 or Sunday, March 8, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM for a relaxing, hands-on experience filled with wine, creativity, and a little greenery.

Each ticket includes all the supplies needed for the project, plus a beverage of your choice to sip while you craft. Guests will create their own beautiful succulent arrangement to take home, making this the perfect outing for plant lovers, crafty friends, or anyone looking for a unique winery experience.

Tickets are $25 per person or $15 for Club Members (must be logged into your account to receive member pricing). When purchasing your ticket, please be sure to note whether you’ll be attending Saturday or Sunday.

Want to make even more? Additional succulents will be available for purchase

This event is 21+ only. Guests are welcome to bring their own food, but no outside beverages are permitted. No pets, please.

Come plant, sip, and get creative with us for a weekend full of wine and succulent fun!

 

Fee: $25.00

Plant, sip, and create at this succulent craft class at Oak Knoll Winery 🍷🌿

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
March (2026)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable