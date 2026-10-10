|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0420/wine-and-craft-class--october-24--fall-gnome
|All Dates:
Wine & Craft at Oak Knoll Winery
Wine & Craft Class: Fall Gnome 🍂
Get ready for some fall fun at Oak Knoll Winery! Join us for a creative afternoon making your very own adorable fall gnome. No crafting experience necessary, just bring yourself, your friends, and a little creativity!
Your ticket includes all crafting supplies and a beverage of your choice. Come sip, socialize, and leave with a festive fall creation!
Event Details
Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
General Admission: $25 per person
Wine & Fun Club Members: $15 per person (must log in to receive member pricing)
Age Restriction: 21+ only
A Few Things to Know:
All crafting supplies and one beverage of your choice are included.
Outside food is welcome, so feel free to bring snacks or lunch!
No outside beverages allowed, including water.
No pets allowed.
All ticket sales are final. No refunds.
Grab your friends, get your creative juices flowing, and join us for an afternoon of sipping and crafting at Oak Knoll Winery!
Fee: $25.00
Get crafty with us at Oak Knoll Winery! 🍷🍂 Create your own adorable fall gnome while sipping your favorite beverage. No crafting experience needed, just bring your creativity and a little fall spirit! All supplies and a beverage of your choice are included.