Wine & Craft at Oak Knoll Winery

Wine & Craft Class: Fall Gnome 🍂



Get ready for some fall fun at Oak Knoll Winery! Join us for a creative afternoon making your very own adorable fall gnome. No crafting experience necessary, just bring yourself, your friends, and a little creativity!



Your ticket includes all crafting supplies and a beverage of your choice. Come sip, socialize, and leave with a festive fall creation!



Event Details



Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026



Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM



General Admission: $25 per person



Wine & Fun Club Members: $15 per person (must log in to receive member pricing)



Age Restriction: 21+ only



A Few Things to Know:



All crafting supplies and one beverage of your choice are included.



Outside food is welcome, so feel free to bring snacks or lunch!



No outside beverages allowed, including water.



No pets allowed.



All ticket sales are final. No refunds.



Grab your friends, get your creative juices flowing, and join us for an afternoon of sipping and crafting at Oak Knoll Winery!

Fee: $25.00