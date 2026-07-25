Wine & Craft at Oak Knoll Winery

Wine & Craft Class - July 25 & 26 - TBD





⏰ Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

💰 Cost: $25 per person

🍷 Club Members: $15 (Must log into your account to claim your spot.)



🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ only

Included in Ticket: Admission includes all the supplies to make the craft and a beverage of your choice.

🍽 You MAY bring your own food. No outside beverages.

🐾 No pets allowed.

NO REFUNDS

Fee: $25.00