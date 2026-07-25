|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0358/wine-and-craft-class--july-25-and-26--tbd
|All Dates:
Wine & Craft at Oak Knoll Winery
Wine & Craft Class - July 25 & 26 - TBD
⏰ Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
💰 Cost: $25 per person
🍷 Club Members: $15 (Must log into your account to claim your spot.)
🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ only
Included in Ticket: Admission includes all the supplies to make the craft and a beverage of your choice.
🍽 You MAY bring your own food. No outside beverages.
🐾 No pets allowed.
NO REFUNDS
Fee: $25.00
Wine in one hand, craft supplies in the other. What cou ld go wrong?