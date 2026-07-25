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Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0358/wine-and-craft-class--july-25-and-26--tbd
All Dates:Jul 25, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Jul 26, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Wine & Craft at Oak Knoll Winery

Wine & Craft Class - July 25 & 26 - TBD


⏰ Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
💰 Cost: $25 per person
🍷 Club Members: $15 (Must log into your account to claim your spot.)

🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ only
Included in Ticket: Admission includes all the supplies to make the craft and a beverage of your choice.
🍽 You MAY bring your own food. No outside beverages.
🐾 No pets allowed.
NO REFUNDS

 

Fee: $25.00

Wine in one hand, craft supplies in the other. What cou ld go wrong?

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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