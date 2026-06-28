Wine & Craft at Oak Knoll Winery

# Wine & Craft Class



## 4th of July Wreath • June 27 & 28, 2026



Get your home celebration-ready with a handmade patriotic wreath! Join us for a fun afternoon of creativity, wine, and red, white, and blue inspiration.



📅 Dates: Saturday, June 27 & Sunday, June 28, 2026

⏰ Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM



💰 Cost: $25 per person

🍷 Club Members: $15 per person (must be logged into your account to claim member pricing)



🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ only



🎨 Your ticket includes all craft supplies needed to create your own 4th of July wreath, plus a beverage of your choice.



🍽 Feel free to bring your own food.

🚫 No outside beverages allowed.



🐾 No pets permitted.



Seats are limited, so grab your spot and get ready to add a little star-spangled flair to your summer décor!

Fee: $25.00