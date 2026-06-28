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Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0340/wine-and-craft-class--june-27-and-28th--4th-of-july-wreath
All Dates:Jun 27, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Jun 28, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Wine & Craft at Oak Knoll Winery

# Wine & Craft Class

## 4th of July Wreath • June 27 & 28, 2026

Get your home celebration-ready with a handmade patriotic wreath! Join us for a fun afternoon of creativity, wine, and red, white, and blue inspiration.

📅 Dates: Saturday, June 27 & Sunday, June 28, 2026
⏰ Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

💰 Cost: $25 per person
🍷 Club Members: $15 per person (must be logged into your account to claim member pricing)

🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ only

🎨 Your ticket includes all craft supplies needed to create your own 4th of July wreath, plus a beverage of your choice.

🍽 Feel free to bring your own food.
🚫 No outside beverages allowed.

🐾 No pets permitted.

Seats are limited, so grab your spot and get ready to add a little star-spangled flair to your summer décor!

 

Fee: $25.00

🇺🇸 Craft a festive 4th of July wreath while sipping your favorite wine!

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
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