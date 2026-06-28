|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0340/wine-and-craft-class--june-27-and-28th--4th-of-july-wreath
|All Dates:
Wine & Craft at Oak Knoll Winery
# Wine & Craft Class
## 4th of July Wreath • June 27 & 28, 2026
Get your home celebration-ready with a handmade patriotic wreath! Join us for a fun afternoon of creativity, wine, and red, white, and blue inspiration.
📅 Dates: Saturday, June 27 & Sunday, June 28, 2026
⏰ Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
💰 Cost: $25 per person
🍷 Club Members: $15 per person (must be logged into your account to claim member pricing)
🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ only
🎨 Your ticket includes all craft supplies needed to create your own 4th of July wreath, plus a beverage of your choice.
🍽 Feel free to bring your own food.
🚫 No outside beverages allowed.
🐾 No pets permitted.
Seats are limited, so grab your spot and get ready to add a little star-spangled flair to your summer décor!
Fee: $25.00
🇺🇸 Craft a festive 4th of July wreath while sipping your favorite wine!