Wine & Craft at Oak Knoll Winery
Wine & Craft Class – Cork Creations | January 10
📅 Saturday, January 10, 2026
⏰ 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
💰 $25 per person
🍷 Club Members: $15 (Be sure to log in to snag your spot!)
🔞 Ages 21+
What’s Included:
Everything you need to turn wine corks into charming creations—plus a delicious beverage to sip while you craft.
🍽 Bring your own snacks if you’d like.
🚫 No outside beverages.
🐾 Sorry, no pets this time.
Fee: $25.00
Cork & Craft: A Fun Wine-Fueled DIY Class at Oak Knoll Winery