Wine & Craft at Oak Knoll Winery

Wine & Craft Class – Cork Creations | January 10



📅 Saturday, January 10, 2026

⏰ 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

💰 $25 per person

🍷 Club Members: $15 (Be sure to log in to snag your spot!)



🔞 Ages 21+



What’s Included:

Everything you need to turn wine corks into charming creations—plus a delicious beverage to sip while you craft.



🍽 Bring your own snacks if you’d like.

🚫 No outside beverages.

🐾 Sorry, no pets this time.

