|Brooks Winery
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|5034351278
|info@brookswinery.com
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/wine-chocolate-pairing-class-feb-8/
Wine & Chocolate Pairing Class
Unwrap the mystery surrounding wine and chocolate pairing in this fun and delicious class! Learn how to pair single-origin chocolates from our friends at Woodblock Chocolate with single-origin Brooks Pinot Noirs while enjoying savory bites.
Fee: $85
