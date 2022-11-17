|Location:
|Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
|Map:
|645 NE 3rd St., McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|503-474-7670
|Email:
|beth@chrisjamescellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://chrisjamescellars.orderport.net/wines/Events/Wine-and-Candle-Making
|All Dates:
Wine & Candle Making-Chris James Cellars (MAC)
Join us each month on the third Thursday for a fun filled Candle Making Class with Stephanie of Sherman Candles. The ticket price includes all supplies needed to make a custom soy wax candle, and a flight of wine, or a glass of wine. Additional wine and small bites available to purchase. Space is limited!
Location: 645 NE 3rd St., McMinnville
Cost: $40/person
Time: 6-8pm
Time Table of Class:
6:00pm-6:30pm Getting Settled and being Social, good time to order bites!
6:30 Class Start
7:00pm Small Break - a great time to order more wine!
7:15-8:00pm Adding final touches (more glitter please!) & packing up
Choose from premade soy wax scented chunks & monthly rotating themed shapes, to assemble & decorate your very own candle with McMinnville's local Candle Artisan, the enthusiastic Chandelier Stephanie of Sherman Candles. Easy, fun and will be take-home-ready by the end of class. Bags & tissue will be provided to transport your creations home safely!
May 19 - Ocean
June 16 - Flowers & Crystals
July 21 - Queen Bee (crowns, bees, bugs, butterflies & flowers)
Aug 18 - Beach days summer lovin / BBQ
Sept 15 - Animal theme
Oct 20 - Halloween/ fall
Nov 17 - gift making
Dec 15 - gift making
Fee: $40
