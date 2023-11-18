Wine Alley at Hillsboro Holly Days Tree Lighting

Find us and a few of our friends at the Wine Alley at White Birch Design Co. during the Downtown Hillsboro Holly Days & Tree Lighting. (You'll find the wineries just to the east of the civic center plaza down the stairs or in the alley and inside White Birch Design Co. Follow the Wine Alley Signs.



Enjoy the afternoon, partake of the local wares, and shop artisans plus Tree Lighting with Mayor Callaway at 6 pm on the Civic Center Plaza. There is no cost for entry however individual wineries will charge for tasting, glass pour and bottles.



There will be music, activities for kids, local food vendors and shopping, hot chocolate, a visit from Ms. Claus, and more. In the meantime, over 21 can check out the artisan wineries and discover hidden gems from these small-lot producers.



You’ll find the artisan wine alley located in a tented area just off the stairs in the alley adjacent to the tree lighting and artisan fair directly behind and inside White Birch Design Co. Shop the local retailers, and browse the artisan fair. Support your community!



>> Wine Alley brought to you by: White Birch Design Co.



DAnu Wines (Hillsboro) Web: Danuwines.com

Résolu Cellars (Beaverton/Hillsboro) Web: resolucellars.com

Rue Cler Wine (Hillsboro) Web: rueclerwine.com

Shumaker Vineyard (North Plains) Web: shumakervineyards.com



Wine tasting, wine by the glass to share with friends, pick up a bottle for upcoming gatherings as you find wines that are sure to please!



Wineries will be spaced throughout the alley and inside the store. There will be seating available for guests. Entrance and garden headcount monitored by OLCC Alcohol Monitors.



>>Brought to you in collaboration between the Hillsboro Downtown Partnership, and Tuesday Night Market.



More information about the Holly Days event:

https://www.tuesdaymarketplace.org/holly-days