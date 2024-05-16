Wine + Dine

Portland-based nonprofit UKANDU, will host its biggest fundraiser of the year, The Wine & Dine for Hope & Joy, on Thursday, May 16th at 5:30 p.m. at The Redd on SE Salmon Street. Since 1986, UKANDU has supported over 4,000 children impacted by childhood and adolescent cancer through a series of free programming including its flagship, Camp UKANDU, a 100% free summer camp fostering community, support - and fun! - for children and families impacted by childhood and adolescent cancer. The Wine & Dine invites guests to mix and mingle, enjoying food and beverage from 24 incredible local restaurants and wineries. Listen to live entertainment, meet UKANDU staff and volunteers, and hear directly from UKANDU families. Most importantly, attendees can support the work of UKANDU through their ticket purchase and by participating in a live paddle auction. This year’s participating restaurants include Rangoon Bistro, Kachka, LeChon, Eem, Lardo, Hat Yai, Arden, Dolly Olive, Republica, Bar Diane, Kau Kau, Compass Catering, Chocolat-e. Participating wineries will include Flaneur, Kelley Fox, Roco, Bethel Heights, Arlyn, Patricia Green, Bjornson, Lingua Franca, Arabilis Wines, Violin, Alloro. Wine & Dine tickets are available now!

Fee: $175