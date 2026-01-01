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Location:Dundee Hills AVA
Map:5000 NE Sokol Blosser Ln, Dayton, OR 97114
Email:wineartbyrobin@gmail.com
Website:https://bit.ly/WINEPLUSART
All Dates:Apr 1, 2026 - Jun 30, 2026

Wine+Art Dundee Hills Trail

The Wine+Art Dundee Hills Trail pairs acclaimed wineries with local artists for a self-guided celebration of fine wine and inspiring art in the heart of Oregon’s wine country.

Visit Sokol Blosser Winery (Tom Bates, Robin Brown, Gil Reynolds), Duck Pond Cellars (Cec Sheoships, Robin Brown), Résonance Dundee Tasting Room (Karin Carter), and Knudsen Vineyards (Bill Rumsey) to enjoy art on view while you taste (fees vary).

Ten percent of sales will be donated to ¡Salud!, supporting compassionate, accessible healthcare for vineyard stewards and their families. Make it a weekend – mention “Wine+Art” for 20% off at the artist-owned Willamette Valley Bed & Breakfast.

 

Fee: $Viewing art is free; wine tasting fees vary by location.

From April through June, the Dundee Hills come alive with creativity.

Dundee Hills AVA
Dundee Hills AVA 97114 5000 NE Sokol Blosser Ln, Dayton, OR 97114
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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