Wine+Art Dundee Hills Trail

The Wine+Art Dundee Hills Trail pairs acclaimed wineries with local artists for a self-guided celebration of fine wine and inspiring art in the heart of Oregon’s wine country.



Visit Sokol Blosser Winery (Tom Bates, Robin Brown, Gil Reynolds), Duck Pond Cellars (Cec Sheoships, Robin Brown), Résonance Dundee Tasting Room (Karin Carter), and Knudsen Vineyards (Bill Rumsey) to enjoy art on view while you taste (fees vary).



Ten percent of sales will be donated to ¡Salud!, supporting compassionate, accessible healthcare for vineyard stewards and their families. Make it a weekend – mention “Wine+Art” for 20% off at the artist-owned Willamette Valley Bed & Breakfast.

Fee: $Viewing art is free; wine tasting fees vary by location.