Location:Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Map:8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035545900
Email:info@winderlea.com
Website:http://https://winderlea.com/winderlea-events/
All Dates:Jul 11, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Jul 12, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Jul 18, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Jul 19, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Jul 25, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Jul 26, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Aug 1, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Aug 2, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Aug 8, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Aug 9, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Aug 15, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Aug 16, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Aug 22, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Aug 23, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Aug 29, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Aug 30, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Sep 5, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Sep 6, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Sep 12, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Sep 13, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Sep 19, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Sep 20, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Sep 26, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Sep 27, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Winderlea Vineyard Hike and Tasting

Start your morning with a walk through Winderlea’s Estate Vineyard in the Dundee Hills and some of our adjacent neighbors. Led by your personal Winderlea Ambassador, you'll taste wines throughout the hike as you dive into the nuances of our estate vineyard and our special corner of the Dundee Hills.  The first stop is the iconic gazebo on Weber Vineyard to our south and then on to the farm table at Winderlea owners Bill and Donna's home where we'll taste a couple of estate wines paired with Bill's homemade bread and cheese from Dundee Hills Briar Rose creamery.  Your final stop will be back in our Vineyard Garden for the final flight of wines.

Winderlea Estate Vineyard | 8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee
Every Saturday and Sunday through September | 9am to 11am
$50 per person | $35 per club member
One fee waived with a purchase of six bottles or more.
Reservations required | info@winderlea.com or (503)554-5900

(Limited to 6 guests per day)

Fee: $35-$50

A 1 mile hike & tasting on our estate vineyard in the Dundee Hills.

