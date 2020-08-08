|Location:
|Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
|8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|5035545900
|info@winderlea.com
|http://https://winderlea.com/winderlea-events/
Winderlea Vineyard Hike and Tasting
Start your morning with a walk through Winderlea’s Estate Vineyard in the Dundee Hills and some of our adjacent neighbors. Led by your personal Winderlea Ambassador, you'll taste wines throughout the hike as you dive into the nuances of our estate vineyard and our special corner of the Dundee Hills. The first stop is the iconic gazebo on Weber Vineyard to our south and then on to the farm table at Winderlea owners Bill and Donna's home where we'll taste a couple of estate wines paired with Bill's homemade bread and cheese from Dundee Hills Briar Rose creamery. Your final stop will be back in our Vineyard Garden for the final flight of wines.
Winderlea Estate Vineyard | 8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee
Every Saturday and Sunday through September | 9am to 11am
$50 per person | $35 per club member
One fee waived with a purchase of six bottles or more.
Reservations required | info@winderlea.com or (503)554-5900
(Limited to 6 guests per day)
