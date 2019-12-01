 Calendar Home
Location:Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Map:8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035545900
Email:deanna@winderlea.com
Website:http://https://winderlea.com/event/thanksgiving-weekend-at-winderlea-3/?instance_id=905
All Dates:Dec 1, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Winderlea Thanksgiving Weekend

We’re heading into our cellar for Thanksgiving and opening a selection of estate wines from past vintages to pour alongside our current Chardonnay, Pinot noirs and our first sparkling wine release. A selection of gourmet popcorn will accompany our wines.

Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Sunday, December 1st | 10 am to 4 pm
Tasting Fee | $30, 2 complimentary for club members

 

Join us for gourmet popcorn, library wines and our inaugural 2016 Sparkling Vintage Brut!

Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, OR 97115
