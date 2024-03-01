 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/experience/464489/
All Dates:Mar 1, 2024 - Mar 3, 2024

Willamette Valley Turns 40!

Join us at The Outlook at Knudsen Vineyards from March 1-3 and get ready to take a rad journey back to the era of neon lights, big hair, and the best tunes! Break out your legwarmers, shoulder pads, and tease up that hair because this party is gonna be like, totally tubular! (80s attire not required but, why not dress up?)

In honor of this blast from the past, enjoy a taste of our 1983 Knudsen Erath Pinot noir.

It's all 80s all weekend in our tasting room with a fun playlist featuring Madonna, Michael Jackson, Talking Heads, and more.

Tastings are on us, just like the old days! It's going to be radical, dude.

 

Fee: $0

Complimentary Tasting - Including 1983 Knudsen Erath Pinot noir

