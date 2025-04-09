Wildcat Wine Workshop with Alex Sokol Blosser

Join us at Linfield University for a Wildcat Wine Chat with Alex Sokol Blosser, president & second-generation winegrower at Sokol Blosser Wines as he shares his journey in wine. The conversation will be hosted by Maria Ponzi, director of the Center for Wine Education.



Under 21 years of age welcome.

Free Event Open to the Public

Registration Required: https://www.linfield.edu/wine/news/events.html



Inquiries: wine@linfield.edu