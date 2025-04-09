 Calendar Home
Location:Linfield University, Riley Campus Center, Fred Meyer Lounge
Map:900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 883-2384
Email:wine@linfield.edu
Website:https://www.linfield.edu/wine/news/events.html
All Dates:Apr 9, 2025 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Wildcat Wine Workshop with Alex Sokol Blosser

Join us at Linfield University for a Wildcat Wine Chat with Alex Sokol Blosser, president & second-generation winegrower at Sokol Blosser Wines as he shares his journey in wine. The conversation will be hosted by Maria Ponzi, director of the Center for Wine Education.

Under 21 years of age welcome.
Free Event Open to the Public
Registration Required: https://www.linfield.edu/wine/news/events.html

Inquiries: wine@linfield.edu

