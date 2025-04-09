|Location:
|Linfield University, Riley Campus Center, Fred Meyer Lounge
|Map:
|900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|(503) 883-2384
|Email:
|wine@linfield.edu
|Website:
|https://www.linfield.edu/wine/news/events.html
|All Dates:
Wildcat Wine Workshop with Alex Sokol Blosser
Join us at Linfield University for a Wildcat Wine Chat with Alex Sokol Blosser, president & second-generation winegrower at Sokol Blosser Wines as he shares his journey in wine. The conversation will be hosted by Maria Ponzi, director of the Center for Wine Education.
Under 21 years of age welcome.
Free Event Open to the Public
Conversation with Alex Sokol Blosser, hosted by Maria Ponzi, The Center for Wine Educaiton