 Calendar Home
Location:Riley Campus Center, Linfield University
Map:900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Email:wine@linfield.edu
Website:https://www.linfield.edu/wine/news/events.html
All Dates:Oct 15, 2025 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Wildcat Wine Chat - with Tiquette Bramlett

Join the Center for Wine Education at Linfield for a Wildcat Wine Chat, hosted by Director Maria Ponzi in conversation with Tiquette Bramlett, Winemaker and Founder of Our Legacy Harvested and Henderson Ave. Bramlett is a nationally recognized leader, named to Wine Enthusiast’s 40 Under 40 and USA Today’s Women of the Year. Through her nonprofit Our Legacy Harvested, she champions diversity and inclusion in Oregon’s wine industry.

Light bites, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages served. Free and open to the public, under 21 welcome. Registration required.

Cultivating Change

Riley Campus Center, Linfield University
Riley Campus Center, Linfield University
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

