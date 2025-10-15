Wildcat Wine Chat - with Tiquette Bramlett

Join the Center for Wine Education at Linfield for a Wildcat Wine Chat, hosted by Director Maria Ponzi in conversation with Tiquette Bramlett, Winemaker and Founder of Our Legacy Harvested and Henderson Ave. Bramlett is a nationally recognized leader, named to Wine Enthusiast’s 40 Under 40 and USA Today’s Women of the Year. Through her nonprofit Our Legacy Harvested, she champions diversity and inclusion in Oregon’s wine industry.



Light bites, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages served. Free and open to the public, under 21 welcome. Registration required.