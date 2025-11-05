 Calendar Home
Location:Riley Campus Center, Linfield University
Map:900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Email:wine@linfield.edu
Website:http://linfield.edu/wine/news/events.html
All Dates:Nov 5, 2025 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Wildcat Wine Chat - with Katherine Cole

Join the Center for Wine Education at Linfield for a Wildcat Wine Chat—a lively fireside conversation led by Director Maria Ponzi. This session features Katherine Cole, author, journalist, podcast host, and award-winning communicator—who will share insights on the art of communication in the wine world, from her acclaimed books and journalism to her work on The Four Top podcast. Lite bites, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages served.

Free and open to the public under 21 welcome. Registration required

The Art of Communication in the Wine World

Riley Campus Center, Linfield University
