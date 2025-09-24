 Calendar Home
Wildcat Wine Chat with Erin Stephenson

Join the Center for Wine Education at Linfield for a Wildcat Wine Chat—a lively fireside conversation led by Director Maria Ponzi. This session features Erin Stephenson, co-owner of the award-winning Atticus Hotel & 3rd Street Flats, who will share her journey in business ownership and the art of creating exceptional hospitality experiences in wine country.

Light bites, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages served. Free and open to the public, under 21 welcome. Registration required.

Wildcat Wine Chat with Erin Stephenson on wine country business & hospitality.

