|Location:
|Riley Campus Center, Linfield University
|Map:
|900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Email:
|wine@linfield.edu
|Website:
|https://linfield.edu/wine/news/events.html
|All Dates:
Wildcat Wine Chat
Join The Center for Wine Education Director Maria Ponzi in a fireside conversation as Wentz shares her experiences in wine regions around the world, and how she has built a career through curiosity, travel, and writing.
This free event is open to the public and those under 21. Registration is required, email: wine@linfield.edu
Featuring Kristy Wentz, Wine Writer, Judge, & Educator