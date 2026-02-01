 Calendar Home
Location:Riley Campus Center, Linfield University
Map:900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Email:wine@linfield.edu
Website:https://linfield.edu/wine/news/events.html
All Dates:Feb 11, 2026 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Wildcat Wine Chat

Join The Center for Wine Education Director Maria Ponzi in a fireside conversation as Wentz shares her experiences in wine regions around the world, and how she has built a career through curiosity, travel, and writing.

This free event is open to the public and those under 21. Registration is required, email: wine@linfield.edu

Featuring Kristy Wentz, Wine Writer, Judge, & Educator

Riley Campus Center, Linfield University
Riley Campus Center, Linfield University
