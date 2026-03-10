Whole Farm Dinner

April 10th, 2026



This five-course dinner is a way to experience Alloro at its finest, showcasing Italian cuisine infused with the flavors of the Pacific Northwest. Chef Denali Whaley pairs each dish with our most exclusive wines to create a seasonal menu that is both expressive and celebratory.



Doors open at 6:00 PM, with dinner service beginning at 6:30 PM.