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Location:Alloro Vineyard Tasting House
Map:22185 SW Lebeau Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
Phone: 5036251978
Email:tastinghouse@allorovineyard.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/allorovineyard/detail/595009/cinque-cose-di-notte
All Dates:Apr 10, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Whole Farm Dinner

April 10th, 2026

This five-course dinner is a way to experience Alloro at its finest, showcasing Italian cuisine infused with the flavors of the Pacific Northwest. Chef Denali Whaley pairs each dish with our most exclusive wines to create a seasonal menu that is both expressive and celebratory.

Doors open at 6:00 PM, with dinner service beginning at 6:30 PM.

Five Things at Night: A Food and Wine Pairing

Alloro Vineyard Tasting House
Alloro Vineyard Tasting House 22185 22185 SW Lebeau Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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