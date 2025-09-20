 Calendar Home
Location:Alloro Vineyard Tasting House
Map:22185 SW Lebeau Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
Phone: 5036251978
Email:info@allorovineyard.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/allorovineyard/event/561141/whole-farm-dinner-2025
All Dates:Sep 20, 2025 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Whole Farm Dinner

Join us for our annual harvest feast, The Whole Farm Dinner, on Saturday, September 20th, 2025.
Doors open at 6:00 pm, with dinner service beginning at 6:30 pm.

Hosted by our founder and vineyard manager David Nemarnik, this evening offers a deep and meaningful way to connect with the land, the people who care for it, and the bounty it delivers.

With ingredients grown and sourced directly from the property, Chef Denali will prepare a family style dinner that reflects the full spirit of Alloro Vineyard. As always, each dish will showcase traditional Italian cuisine infused with flavors of the Pacific Northwest.

For this special night, David has also selected a few past vintages from the Alloro library to share. This is an exclusive opportunity to try and purchase some of our most cherished single-vineyard wines. 

The food, the wine, and the communal table each offer a glimpse into the heart of our small family farm. We cannot wait to bring the best from our land to the table. Salute!

 

Fee: $175 per person $130 per club member 20% gratuity added at time of booking

