White Wine Festival

Join us for an elegant afternoon at our White Party, where sophistication meets the flavors of the Mediterranean.



Our VIP guests will enjoy a Mediterranean Mezza lunch—a vibrant spread of fresh, seasonal dishes inspired by sun-soaked shores and crafted with ingredients from our farm and local artisans. Wineries include- Ambar, Antiquum Farm, Aubaine, Crowley, Domaine Divio, Domaine Serene, Lonesome Rock, Marr Cellars, McCollum Heritage 91, Sokol Blosser, St. Innocent Winery, & Trisaetum.



To celebrate the purity and elegance of the season’s wines, we invite all guests to dress all in white, embodying the crisp, refreshing spirit of the event.



Raise a glass, savor the flavors, and bask in the beauty of a summer day in pristine white.

Fee: $95