 Calendar Home
Location:The Kitchen at Middleground Farms
Map:4651 Sw Homesteader Rd, Wilsonville, Oregon 97070
Phone: (503) 746-3030
Email:jean@middlegroundfarms.com
Website:http://4651 Sw Homesteader Rd
All Dates:Aug 15, 2026 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

White Wine Festival

Join us for an elegant afternoon at our White Party, where sophistication meets the flavors of the Mediterranean.

Our VIP guests will enjoy a Mediterranean Mezza lunch—a vibrant spread of fresh, seasonal dishes inspired by sun-soaked shores and crafted with ingredients from our farm and local artisans. Wineries include- Ambar, Antiquum Farm, Aubaine, Crowley, Domaine Divio, Domaine Serene, Lonesome Rock, Marr Cellars, McCollum Heritage 91, Sokol Blosser, St. Innocent Winery, & Trisaetum.

To celebrate the purity and elegance of the season’s wines, we invite all guests to dress all in white, embodying the crisp, refreshing spirit of the event.

Raise a glass, savor the flavors, and bask in the beauty of a summer day in pristine white.

 

Fee: $95

White wine festival- Dress in white sample 12 different wineries

The Kitchen at Middleground Farms
The Kitchen at Middleground Farms 97070 4651 Sw Homesteader Rd, Wilsonville, Oregon 97070
August (2026)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable