|Location:
|The Kitchen at Middleground Farms
|Map:
|4651 Sw Homesteader Rd, Wilsonville, Oregon 97070
|Phone:
|(503) 746-3030
|Email:
|jean@middlegroundfarms.com
|Website:
|http://4651 Sw Homesteader Rd
|All Dates:
White Wine Festival
Join us for an elegant afternoon at our White Party, where sophistication meets the flavors of the Mediterranean.
Our VIP guests will enjoy a Mediterranean Mezza lunch—a vibrant spread of fresh, seasonal dishes inspired by sun-soaked shores and crafted with ingredients from our farm and local artisans. Wineries include- Ambar, Antiquum Farm, Aubaine, Crowley, Domaine Divio, Domaine Serene, Lonesome Rock, Marr Cellars, McCollum Heritage 91, Sokol Blosser, St. Innocent Winery, & Trisaetum.
To celebrate the purity and elegance of the season’s wines, we invite all guests to dress all in white, embodying the crisp, refreshing spirit of the event.
Raise a glass, savor the flavors, and bask in the beauty of a summer day in pristine white.
Fee: $95
White wine festival- Dress in white sample 12 different wineries