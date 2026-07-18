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Location:Iterum Wines at the Orchard House Estate
Map:5917 Orchard Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: (503) 851-2707
Email:amelia@iterum.wine
Website:https://iterumwines.com/product/iterum-white-wine-seafood-soiree/
All Dates:Jul 18, 2026 12:00 pm - 5:30 pm Please choose between the following 2.5 hour time windows: 12:00PM-2:30PM or 3:00PM-5:30PM.

White Wine & Seafood Soirée

White Wine & Seafood Soirée
Saturday, July 18th at the Orchard House Estate

Tickets Available From 12:00PM-2:30PM or 3:00PM-5:30PM
$100 Per Ticket | $85 For Subscription Holders

Settle in on the vineyard patio for a relaxed, progressive tasting of five Iterum white wines, including our Blanc de Blancs Sparkling Wine, two Sauvignon Blancs, and two Chardonnays. The afternoon will finish with a playful “Sauvi B Spritz,” inspired by Joe’s longtime belief that Sauvignon Blanc is the gin and tonic of wine.

To pair, wine country chef Phillip Price will prepare an assortment of passed seafood bites, including Taylor Shellfish oysters, albacore crudo, crispy rice, nigiri, and sushi. Expect a fresh, coastal-inspired menu designed to complement the brightness, texture, and energy of the wines.

White attire, sun hats, and sunglasses are encouraged. Bocce ball, vineyard views, and slow summer lounging on the patio will be the mood.

Menu, details & tickets available online.

 

Fee: $100

A white wine and seafood soirée - white attire encouraged!

Iterum Wines at the Orchard House Estate
Iterum Wines at the Orchard House Estate 97304 5917 Orchard Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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