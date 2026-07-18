White Wine & Seafood Soirée

White Wine & Seafood Soirée

Saturday, July 18th at the Orchard House Estate



Tickets Available From 12:00PM-2:30PM or 3:00PM-5:30PM

$100 Per Ticket | $85 For Subscription Holders



Settle in on the vineyard patio for a relaxed, progressive tasting of five Iterum white wines, including our Blanc de Blancs Sparkling Wine, two Sauvignon Blancs, and two Chardonnays. The afternoon will finish with a playful “Sauvi B Spritz,” inspired by Joe’s longtime belief that Sauvignon Blanc is the gin and tonic of wine.



To pair, wine country chef Phillip Price will prepare an assortment of passed seafood bites, including Taylor Shellfish oysters, albacore crudo, crispy rice, nigiri, and sushi. Expect a fresh, coastal-inspired menu designed to complement the brightness, texture, and energy of the wines.



White attire, sun hats, and sunglasses are encouraged. Bocce ball, vineyard views, and slow summer lounging on the patio will be the mood.



Menu, details & tickets available online.

Fee: $100