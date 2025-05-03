 Calendar Home
Location:Left Coast Estate Tasting Room
Map:4225 N Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone: 503-831-4916
Email:hospitality@leftcoastwine.com
Website:https://leftcoastwine.com/events/2024/4/20/white-pinot-weekend
All Dates:May 3, 2025 - May 4, 2025

White Pinot Weekend

Celebrate the new vintage of White Pinot Noir with us on May 3rd and 4th. We’re offering a special flight of 4 different versions of our White Pinot, plus Chef Mike is adding a special pizza to the menu that perfectly pairs with White Pinot Noir. Check out our website to make a reservation.

White Pinot Club Members are invited to pick up their club releases and will be the first to receive the new 2024 vintage of White Pinot Noir. We will have a special members only tasting area for you in the Tasting Library.

If you have any questions please email jenny@leftcoastwine.com

 

Fee: $25 Tasting Flight, refunded with 2-bottle purchase

