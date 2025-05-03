White Pinot Weekend

Celebrate the new vintage of White Pinot Noir with us on May 3rd and 4th. We’re offering a special flight of 4 different versions of our White Pinot, plus Chef Mike is adding a special pizza to the menu that perfectly pairs with White Pinot Noir. Check out our website to make a reservation.



White Pinot Club Members are invited to pick up their club releases and will be the first to receive the new 2024 vintage of White Pinot Noir. We will have a special members only tasting area for you in the Tasting Library.



If you have any questions please email jenny@leftcoastwine.com

Fee: $25 Tasting Flight, refunded with 2-bottle purchase