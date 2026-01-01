White Pinot Fest

Join us at Saffron Fields Vineyard for White Pinot Fest, a one-of-a-kind celebration of White Pinot and the many ways this unique wine can be expressed!



We're bringing together 12+ White Pinot producers for an afternoon of tasting, conversation, and discovery. Your ticket gives you the opportunity to taste through a diverse lineup of White Pinot wines, meet the producers behind the bottles, and experience firsthand how different vineyards, vintages, and winemaking approaches can transform the same grape into something entirely its own.



Whether you're already a devoted White Pinot fan or you've never tasted one before, this is your chance to explore something new, compare styles, discover new favorites, and spend an afternoon surrounded by fellow wine lovers in the beautiful Willamette Valley.



Your ticket includes access to the festival and tastings from 12+ participating White Pinot producers.



Come curious. Taste widely. Find a new favorite.



Tickets are $45 and space is limited. Reserve your spot today.

Fee: $45