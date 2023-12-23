 Calendar Home
Location:Patton Valley Wines
Map:801 SW BAKER ST, MCMINNVILLE, OR 97128
Phone: 5039853445
Email:info@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://www.pattonvalley.com
All Dates:Dec 23, 2023 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Take a break from the holiday chaos and join us for our first annual White Elephant Holiday Extravaganza! Put on your favorite ugly sweater, grab a fun gift and enjoy a glass of wine during our gift exchange. Holiday carols will be sung, laughter is sure to fill the room and all will go home with an early holiday gift.

Your ticket includes a glass of wine and yummy holiday snacks. All ticketed attendees are required to bring a white elephant gift with a maximum spend of $20. This is a family friendly event and we will have a category for adults and kids. Under 21 tickets are available and include a sparkling apple cider.

DATE: December 23rd

TIME: The event will be between 1pm and 3pm. Holiday exchange will begin at 2pm. Our tasting room is open 12pm to 5pm.

TICKETS: $10 per person | $5 per club member | $5 for under 21 tickets

 

