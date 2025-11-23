|Location:
|Wetzel Estate
|Map:
|17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
|Phone:
|5036236181
|Email:
|alma@wetzelestate.com
|Website:
|http://www.wetzelestate.com
|All Dates:
Wetzel Estate Holiday Market 2025
🎄 Save the Date! Holiday Market at Wetzel Estate 🎁
Join us Saturday & Sunday, November 22–23, 12–5 PM for our annual Holiday Market!
✨ Shop local artisans, crafters, and creators
🍷 Enjoy a complimentary glass of warm Glühwein
🎅 Find the perfect gifts in a cozy, festive setting
Bring your friends and your holiday spirit — it’s the most wonderful time to sip, shop, and celebrate!
Fee: $Free