Wetzel Estate
17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
5036236181
alma@wetzelestate.com
http://www.wetzelestate.com
Nov 22, 2025 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 23, 2025 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Wetzel Estate Holiday Market 2025

🎄 Save the Date! Holiday Market at Wetzel Estate 🎁
Join us Saturday & Sunday, November 22–23, 12–5 PM for our annual Holiday Market!
✨ Shop local artisans, crafters, and creators
🍷 Enjoy a complimentary glass of warm Glühwein
🎅 Find the perfect gifts in a cozy, festive setting
Bring your friends and your holiday spirit — it’s the most wonderful time to sip, shop, and celebrate!

 

Fee: $Free

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

