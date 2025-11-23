Wetzel Estate Holiday Market 2025

🎄 Save the Date! Holiday Market at Wetzel Estate 🎁

Join us Saturday & Sunday, November 22–23, 12–5 PM for our annual Holiday Market!

✨ Shop local artisans, crafters, and creators

🍷 Enjoy a complimentary glass of warm Glühwein

🎅 Find the perfect gifts in a cozy, festive setting

Bring your friends and your holiday spirit — it’s the most wonderful time to sip, shop, and celebrate!

Fee: $Free