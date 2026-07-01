 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035801596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/detail/329978/the-daily-outlook-wine-tasting
All Dates:Jul 1, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Jul 8, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Jul 15, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Jul 22, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Jul 29, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Aug 5, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Aug 12, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Aug 19, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Aug 26, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Sep 2, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Sep 9, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Sep 16, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Sep 23, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Sep 30, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Welcome Wednesdays at Knudsen Vineyards

Join our friendly team for a tasting of our wines while soaking up the stunning vineyard views.

The tasting includes 4-5 wines.

WELCOME WEDNESDAYS - Tastings are $25/ person!

Plan for approximately 75 -90 minutes. We offer seating for groups of 1-6. Walk-ins are welcome, based on availability. For groups over 6, please contact info@knudsenvineyards.com or call 503-580-1596 for options.

To ensure we are ready for you, please include all guests in your reservation, including minors and non-drinking guests. We want to make sure everyone has a seat!

We kindly ask guests call ahead if bringing four-legged friends. Please see our FAQ's for more information.

 

Fee: $25

July (2026)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable