|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035801596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/detail/329978/the-daily-outlook-wine-tasting
|All Dates:
Welcome Wednesdays at Knudsen Vineyards
Join our friendly team for a tasting of our wines while soaking up the stunning vineyard views.
The tasting includes 4-5 wines.
WELCOME WEDNESDAYS - Tastings are $25/ person!
Plan for approximately 75 -90 minutes. We offer seating for groups of 1-6. Walk-ins are welcome, based on availability. For groups over 6, please contact info@knudsenvineyards.com or call 503-580-1596 for options.
To ensure we are ready for you, please include all guests in your reservation, including minors and non-drinking guests. We want to make sure everyone has a seat!
We kindly ask guests call ahead if bringing four-legged friends. Please see our FAQ's for more information.
Fee: $25
$25 Wine Flights on Wednesdays!