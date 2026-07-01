Location: Knudsen Vineyards Map: 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115 Phone: 5035801596 Email: info@knudsenvineyards.com Website: https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/detail/329978/the-daily-outlook-wine-tasting All Dates: Jul 1, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Jul 8, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Jul 15, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Jul 22, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Jul 29, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Aug 5, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Aug 12, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Aug 19, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Aug 26, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Sep 2, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Sep 9, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Sep 16, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Sep 23, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Sep 30, 2026 10:30 am - 4:30 pm



Welcome Wednesdays at Knudsen Vineyards

Join our friendly team for a tasting of our wines while soaking up the stunning vineyard views.



The tasting includes 4-5 wines.



WELCOME WEDNESDAYS - Tastings are $25/ person!



Plan for approximately 75 -90 minutes. We offer seating for groups of 1-6. Walk-ins are welcome, based on availability. For groups over 6, please contact info@knudsenvineyards.com or call 503-580-1596 for options.



To ensure we are ready for you, please include all guests in your reservation, including minors and non-drinking guests. We want to make sure everyone has a seat!



We kindly ask guests call ahead if bringing four-legged friends. Please see our FAQ's for more information.

Fee: $25