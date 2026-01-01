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Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:info@yamhill.com
Website:http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
All Dates:Jul 2, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Aug 6, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sep 3, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Weekend Kickoff with Dante Zapata

From 4 to 7 PM, local favorite Dante Zapata will be bringing his signature sounds for the soul to the winery deck. Enjoy wine by the glass specials, charcuterie boards, and a relaxed atmosphere as the sun sets over the vineyard.

Gather your friends, find a shady seat, and ease into the weekend with us!

Start your your weekend early with an evening of good vibes, great wine, and smooth summer sounds.

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Yamhill Valley Vineyards 16250 16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
July (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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