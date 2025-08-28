|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|info@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
|All Dates:
Weekend Kickoff with Dante Zapata
Start your holiday weekend early with an evening of good vibes, great wine, and smooth summer sounds. From 4 to 7 PM, local favorite Dante Zapata will be bringing his signature music for the soul to the winery deck. Enjoy wine by the glass specials, discounted charcuterie boards, and a relaxed atmosphere as the sun sets over the vineyard.
Gather your friends, find a shady seat, and ease into the long weekend with us.
Fee: $0