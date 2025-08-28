 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:info@yamhill.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/yamhill/event/561310/weekend-kickoff-with-dante-zapata
All Dates:Aug 28, 2025 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Weekend Kickoff with Dante Zapata

Start your holiday weekend early with an evening of good vibes, great wine, and smooth summer sounds. From 4 to 7 PM, local favorite Dante Zapata will be bringing his signature music for the soul to the winery deck. Enjoy wine by the glass specials, discounted charcuterie boards, and a relaxed atmosphere as the sun sets over the vineyard.

Gather your friends, find a shady seat, and ease into the long weekend with us.

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Yamhill Valley Vineyards 16250 16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

