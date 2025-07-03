Weekend Kickoff with Dante Zapata

Start your holiday weekend early with an evening of good vibes, great wine, and smooth summer sounds. From 4 to 7 PM, local favorite Dante Zapata will be bringing his signature music for the soul to the winery deck. Enjoy wine by the glass specials, discounted charcuterie boards, and a relaxed atmosphere as the sun sets over the vineyard.



Gather your friends, find a shady seat, and ease into the long weekend with us.