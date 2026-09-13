We Make Art Paint and Sip

Claudia from We Make Art is back for another beloved paint and sip at the winery! Whether you're a seasoned artist or a beginner, this is the perfect workshop to have fun and create something new! Claudia helps guide you through each step, while also leaving room for your personal touch. Unwind with friends, grab your favorite Cória wine, and enjoy your much deserved weekend!



Please note that this workshop will be in the Barrel Room, and the temperature can be a bit chillier due to our wine supply in there. A light sweater is encouraged, or we will have blankets for guests to use.

Fee: $40