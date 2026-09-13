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Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: (503) 363-0525
Email:events@coriaestates.com
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-sip-at-coria-estates-winery-tickets-1998113152226
All Dates:Sep 13, 2026 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

We Make Art Paint and Sip

Claudia from We Make Art is back for another beloved paint and sip at the winery! Whether you're a seasoned artist or a beginner, this is the perfect workshop to have fun and create something new! Claudia helps guide you through each step, while also leaving room for your personal touch. Unwind with friends, grab your favorite Cória wine, and enjoy your much deserved weekend!

Please note that this workshop will be in the Barrel Room, and the temperature can be a bit chillier due to our wine supply in there. A light sweater is encouraged, or we will have blankets for guests to use.

 

Fee: $40

Claudia from We Make Art is back for another beloved paint and sip at the winery! Whether you're a seasoned artist or a beginner, this is the perfect workshop to have fun and create something new!

Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
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