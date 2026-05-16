 Calendar Home
Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: (503) 363-0525
Email:events@coriaestates.com
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-sip-at-coria-estates-winery-tickets-1987623740112?aff=oddtdtcreator
All Dates:May 16, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

We Make Art: Paint and Sip

Get ready for a fun and creative afternoon at Cória Estates Winery!

Sip your favorite wines, unwind, and let your creativity flow during this vibrant paint-and-sip experience. Whether you’re an experienced artist or just in it for a good time, it’s the perfect way to relax and enjoy great company. All painting materials are provided, and Mrs. Claudia from We Make Art will guide you step-by-step through the process—offering tips, encouragement, and support along the way. Our full food and wine menu will be available for purchase, so come hungry and ready to enjoy your favorite Cória bites and sips!

Let’s make it an afternoon filled with color, creativity, and good vibes!

If you’re attending with a group, we recommend arriving early so we can seat you together. Space is limited, so grab a friend and book your spots today!

 

Fee: $35

Get ready for a fun and creative afternoon at Cória Estates Winery!Sip your favorite wines, unwind, and let your creativity flow during this vibrant paint-and-sip experience. Whether you’re an experienced artist or just in it for a good time, it’s the perfect way to relax and enjoy great company. All painting materials are provided, and Mrs. Claudia from We Make Art will guide you ...
Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
May (2026)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable