We Make Art: Paint and Sip

Get ready for a fun and creative afternoon at Cória Estates Winery!



Sip your favorite wines, unwind, and let your creativity flow during this vibrant paint-and-sip experience. Whether you’re an experienced artist or just in it for a good time, it’s the perfect way to relax and enjoy great company. All painting materials are provided, and Mrs. Claudia from We Make Art will guide you step-by-step through the process—offering tips, encouragement, and support along the way. Our full food and wine menu will be available for purchase, so come hungry and ready to enjoy your favorite Cória bites and sips!



Let’s make it an afternoon filled with color, creativity, and good vibes!



If you’re attending with a group, we recommend arriving early so we can seat you together. Space is limited, so grab a friend and book your spots today!

Fee: $35